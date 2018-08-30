President Kenyatta to hold talks with visiting British PM Theresa May

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 30 – President Uhuru Kenyatta will on Thursday morning hold bilateral talks with British Prime Minister Theresa May at State House Nairobi, before they address a joint press conference.

May who jetted in at 2.00am will also engage President Kenyatta in discussions whose focus will be on enhancing the war on terror in the country in the first visit by a British premier in 30 years.

Following the 11.00 o’clock meeting, the two leaders are expected to witness the signing of two agreements.

They will also discuss how British soldiers training troops in Kenya and other African countries can acquire techniques needed to identify and destroy improvised explosive devices before they go to fight Al-Shabaab in Somalia.

Kenya has over the years lost tens of security personnel to improvised explosive devices attacks by the Al-Shabaab terrorists.

Other engagements lined up is a visit to the Jomo Kenyatta Mausoleum, Embakasi Military Base and a business meeting she will attend with the President at Strathmore Business School before she heads to the United Nations headquarters in Gigiri.

On Wednesday, May held talks with Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on the second leg of her maiden Africa tour aimed at drumming up post-Brexit trade deals outside the European Union.

Buhari said Brexit offers an opportunity to strengthen historic ties with London which ruled Nigeria as a colony to 1960.

Both leaders oversaw the signing of agreements on a security partnership and an economic development forum after meeting in the capital Abuja.

He said a defense and security pact was to help tackle Nigeria’s challenges such as military training, policing and human rights.