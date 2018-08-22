Pre-trial for Kidero, ex-City Hall officials fails to kick off

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 22 – A pre-trial conference in the corruption case against former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero and 10 others failed to proceed after the defense said they had not been supplied with documentary evidence by the prosecution.

Kidero and his accused appeared before Magistrate Lawrence Mugambi who was informed that the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) investigating team had not made available witnesses statements to the defence lawyers to allow preparation of the trial.

The court consequently ordered the anti-graft body to comply with the order of the court and supply all documents in its possession and the matter be mentioned on August 29 to confirm compliance.

The former governor, ex-officials from the county Lilian Wanjiru, Jimmy Kiamba, Gregory Mwakanongo, Stephen Osiro, Luke Gatimu, John Njogu and Grace Githua are facing a criminal charge of defrauding the county of Sh213 million.

Except for Kidero and Maurice Okere who are out on cash bail of Sh2 million, the rest were ordered to deposit a surety bond of Sh5 million each after the prosecution opposed their release on cash bail over alleged failure to appear in court as ordered.

The accused have since indicated that they will move to the High Court to seek a review of the decision by the magistrate to deny them cash bail.

They have further through defence lawyers Ochieng Oduol and Cliff Ombeta applied for typed proceedings and the ruling to be able to file the appeal for review of the bail terms.