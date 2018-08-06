Police pursue 3 robbery suspects in Kilimani

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 6 – Police are looking for three men who raided an apartment on Kirichwa Road in Kilimani and robbed two occupants of more than Sh1 million, electronic goods, jewelry and other valuables.

According to officers, the men had posed as Immigration Department officers before they were let into the compound.

While there, they attacked two residents and robbed them of the goods and escaped on foot with police saying that they were armed.

Police have warned residents to be careful of people posing as officials from Nairobi Water Company, Immigration, Kenya Power and other government agencies.

In the meantime, a suspected thug was Sunday night shot dead and a pistol found on him in Lavington area, Nairobi.

According to police, the suspect was in the company of two others and had been attacking and robbing residents when an alarm was raised alerting police.

They were riding on a motorbike at the time of the shooting and those who survived abandoned it escaping on foot.

A manhunt has been launched for those who escaped.