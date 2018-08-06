Police looking for woman filmed beating up man

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 6 – The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) is looking for a woman who was captured on video beating up a man at an unknown location.

The ODPP has appealed to the public to help in tracing the woman as part of efforts to take action against her.

“Calling on the public to provide details of this incident ie perpetrator, location and date to inform appropriate action by the [email protected]_KE,” it stated through its Twitter account.

The woman was filmed beating up the man and could be heard demanding a Sh200 debt from him.

The video comes in the wake of increased domestic violence affecting both men and women with the Director of Public Prosecutions saying action will be taken on anyone found in such drama.

In a similar incident, a man who was accused of assaulting his wife in Makueni in a video that went viral was charged in court.

David Nzomo pleaded guilty to the charge when he was arraigned before Makueni Senior Principal Magistrate James Mwaniki.

He is being detained until Wednesday this week when the impact report of the victim will be presented.

His actions as shown in the video sparked outrage from the public with many calling for his arrest.