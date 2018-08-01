Police looking for Makueni man caught on video assaulting his wife

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 1 – Police are looking for a man who was caught on camera assaulting a woman identified as his wife in Makueni.

The officers are also looking for a group of onlookers who also took the video of the lady being assaulted.

This is after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji ordered action on the incident and individuals involved.

“The DPP’s attention has been drawn to a viral video clip of a man assaulting a woman in Makueni. Consequently, the DPP has directed the @DCI_Kenya to immediately have suspect arrested & arraigned before court @fidakenya @CREAWKenya,” the tweet from the office of the DPP stated.

Police are also appealing to members of the public to assist them in apprehending the man identified as Nzomo so that he can be subjected to rule of law for action.

In the video clip, the man is pictured slapping and kicking a woman on the ground with onlookers watching and currently, she is in hospital nursing her wounds.

The incident has elicited a lot of outrage from the public with Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Junior condemning the incident.

“David Nzomo is on the run, but he cannot hide. His savage and beastly acts against his defenseless wife Mwende mwongeli are tantamount to attempted murder. The authorities have assured us that they will unearth him by hook or crook,” he stated in his twitter account.