Police looking for 5 escaped convicts in Baringo

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 2 – Police are looking for five convicts who escaped from custody on Wednesday in Eldama Ravine, Baringo.

According to officers, the convicts three of whom were to serve a 30-year term for robbery with violence escaped by cutting the rear window grill.

“Three convicts who were held at the station cells Namely Joseph Walimu, Peter Leshongo and Kelvin Nepenoi all who had been convicted to serve 30 years imprisonment for the offence of robbery with violence all escaped by cutting the rear window grill,” the report stated.

Another convict had been imprisoned for rape while the other one was in for stealing.

“Also, one remandee namely Rono Birir charged with Rape Timboroa police station case escaped. A suspect namely Nelson Rotich Sang charged with Stealing by Servant Eldama Ravine police station case was amongst the escapee.”

The public has been asked to volunteer any information on the escaped convicts.