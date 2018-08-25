Parklands MCA arrested in Sh5.7mn bribery saga

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 25 – Parklands MCA Jayendra Malde has been arrested for allegedly demanding a bribe of Sh5.7 million from the owner of a hotel in Westlands.

A statement from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission said Malde was arrested for soliciting the bribe in order to stop demolition of the hotel that is allegedly on a riparian land.

The EACC alleges the bribe was to be shared with 19 other MCAs who are members Nairobi County Assembly Legal Committee.

Malde will be charged in court next week.