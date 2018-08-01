Over 500 senior police officers moved in mass transfers

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 1 – More than 400 senior police officers of the rank of Chief Inspector and 70 Inspectors of Police have been moved to different jurisdictions in mass transfers by Deputy Inspector General in charge of Kenya Police Edward Njoroge.

According to the police boss, the changes are meant to enhance security services across the country.

In a circular, the Kenya Police boss has directed the 503 officers to report to their new stations of work with immediate effect.

“The Deputy Inspector General of Kenya Police Service has approved the deployment of the following officers with immediate effect. Release the officers to report to their new stations by 14th August 2018 and confirm departure/ arrival by casualty return,” it reads.

Among those affected include Chief Inspector Joseph Ngao who was attached to Nairobi Area Traffic patrol and has now been moved to Kericho Traffic Office while Patrick Osuru of Anti-Stock Theft Unit has been moved to Nakuru Police Station.

The changes are the latest in the National Police Service, largely affecting officers who have overstayed in one jurisdiction.

Recently, Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti made similar changes affecting 368 officers.

They are expected to report into their workstations by August 14.