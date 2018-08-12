Oshwal Centre starts demolishing section of structure on riparian land

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 12 – The Visa Oshwal Community has started effecting modifications to its Centre in Westlands by demolishing sections that have encroached on riparian reserves.

The exercise started late Saturday, after an agreement was reached with the government multi agency coordinated by the National Management Authority (NEMA) that is overseeing the demolitions.

“We have been notified by the authorities of the modifications required and shall embark on the same immediately,” the community’s Vice Chairman Jinit Shah said in a statement.

He emphasized that the community is law abiding and in compliance with the land down rules brought down a section of the temple.

He stressed that the community is working with the relevant authorities to reach an amicable solution with regard to the stream passing through the Centre.

“It is our humble request that members refrain from escalating and instigating rumors on social media and otherwise as this could complicate the various initiatives that are being undertaken,” he stated.

Earlier, Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko had stated that the temple, monuments and cultural Centre will be preserved because they are far from the river.

He had however stated that the rest of the structures, like the hall, that are within the stipulated riparian distance, must be removed.

This is the third major demolition in days as the government moves to reclaim riparian land.

President Uhuru Kenyatta last week called for the prosecution of Government officials behind approval of such buildings, leading to an investigation by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).