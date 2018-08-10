Oshwal Centre earmarked for demolition

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 10 – The expansive Oshwal Centre in Nairobi will not be spared in the ongoing operation to reclaim riparian lands, according to authorities.

“The sad thing no one is moving their property despite being notified,” the officer, who spoke to Capital FM News on condition of anonymity said.

One Friday, some tenants watched in disbelief as authorities demolished Ukay Centre, claiming they didn’t have time to salvage their goods.

However, a majority of tenants had moved their goods out.

The property manager Veera Shah says they will seek legal redress “for this injustice.”

“We have no idea who is doing this but we’re going to court. We don’t know what’s their objective.” The building was put up in 1994 “and we had all the approvals.”

He says the supermarket and other stores were fully stocked.

“We have lost goods worth millions,” Shah told Capital FM News.

Shah says the ongoing crackdown is selective since there are buildings along the river that have not been demolished.

“We were confident that our building is not going to be demolished despite having all the documents. The Government has infringed on a court orders barring them to demolish,” he said.

He said they had not been served with notice.

“The tenants have lost goods worth millions. Jobs have been lost. It’s unfortunate,” he complained.

This is the third major demolition in days as government moves to reclaim riparian land.

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday called for the prosecution of Government officials behind approval for such buildings.

Already the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji has directed CID boss George Kinoti to open a probe on the approvals and report within 21 days.