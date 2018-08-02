Orengo ordered to pay former worker Sh600,000

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 2 – The Employment and Labour Relations Court has ordered Siaya Senator James Orengo to pay his former employee Sh600,000 for unlawful termination of his employment.

While issuing the directions, Justice Onesmus Makau, found that the Siaya Senator failed to pay Gilbert Jedidah Ogango his salary for a period of 17 months in 2016.

The judge awarded the claimant Sh20,000 being one month’s salary in lieu of notice and Sh240,000 being salary for 12 months compensation and unlawful termination of contract.

Justice Makau awarded the claimant the unrebutted claim of 17 months salary arrears amounting to Sh340,000 but disallowed a claim of house allowance for lack of evidence.

The judge further dismissed the claimant’s claim for severance, saying the termination was not through redundancy under section 40 of the Act.

The aggrieved worker claimed that Orengo withheld his salary for a period of 17 months, thus making his life difficult.

Orengo is alleged to have paid the claimant his salary from 2014 to 2016 when the applicant decided to quit the employment.