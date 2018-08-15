Official involved in approving buildings on riparian reserves suspended

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 15 – Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has suspended a county official who approved two buildings constructed on riparian land in the city.

John Ojwang, an employee in the Urban Planning Department, was sent home for allegedly granting permission for the construction of the Southend Mall at the Langata Road-Mbagathi Way junction, and for GemSuites in Riverside.

“Nairobi City County Government has today suspended Mr John Ojwang, an employee in the Urban Planning Department for his role in the approval of buildings on riparian land,” City Hall Communications Manager Elkana Jacobs stated.

The multi-billion shilling Southend Mall was demolished last Wednesday for standing atop Mutuini-Ngong River.

Sonko said Ojwang has been issued with a notice to show cause within 14 days why disciplinary action should not be taken against him, including termination of employment.

The suspension follows preliminary investigations ordered by Sonko to hold responsible the staff who gave the approvals irregularly.

The County Government further noted that most of the approvals were given in the 1980s and 1990s mainly by staff who have since retired or left City Hall.

Other than the Southend Mall, the Ukay Centre situated in Westlands has also been brought down.