Nzomo gets 12 years for assaulting his wife

, MAKUENI, Kenya, Aug 8 – Julius Nzomo Daudi who admitted assaulting his wife in Makueni has been sentenced to serve 12 years in prison.

While delivering the ruling, Makueni Law Courts Senior Principal Magistrate James Mwaniki stated that Nzomo will serve 10 years behind bars but the remaining two will be a non-custodial sentence.

He had earlier pleaded guilty to the charge, with has actions shown in a video sparking outrage from the public.

Nzomo is said to have battered his 32-year-old wife Winfred Mwende on July 30, 2018.

Cases of wife battering are increasingly becoming common in the country, some even leading to murders following domestic disagreements.+