Nyong’o issues warning on buildings in riparian land in Kisumu

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 11 – Kisumu County Governor Anyang Nyong’o has announced that his administration will start demolishing houses built on riparian land.

Nyong’o stated that houses put up on controversial plots will also have to come down in the coming days, in the wake of massive demolitions of structures on riparian land in the capital Nairobi.

“If indeed you see very soon some houses coming down in Kisumu, it is because we must enforce proper planning in Kisumu. Get rid of those who have put up their buildings on riparian land as they are doing in Nairobi, get rid of those who have built their homes using fake titles,” he stated.

Speaking when he launched the second phase of construction of houses under Victoria Gardens, Nyong’o also stressed on the need to address multiple allocations of title deeds to land owners.

He noted that the land regime he found in the county was in a mess.

Nyong’o said that his administration will strive to restore investors’ confidence in Kisumu by cleaning the land registry.

His announcement comes in the wake of a motion passed by Kisumu County Assembly to have the Environmental Management and Coordination Act of 1999 enforced to reclaim riparian land encroached by developers.