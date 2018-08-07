NTSA to begin phase II of e-sticker acquisition September

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 7 – The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) will begin the second phase of the acquisition of e-stickers for motor vehicles undergoing new registration and inspection from next month.

In a statement, the authority pointed out that in this phase, all applications for motor vehicle transfers and duplicate logbooks will be required to have the e-sticker.

“With effect from 1st September 2018, the second phase will commence. All applications for motor vehicle transfers should have the e-sticker,” it said.

It stated that the acquisition of the e-sticker is in accordance with the Traffic (Registration Plate) Rules, Legal Notice No.62 of 2016 gazettes in April 2016.

The sticker will host critical motor vehicle details in an electronic format such as chassis number, make, colour, registration number and motor vehicle ownership.