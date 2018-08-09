Nominees for ambassadorial posts to be sworn-in after approval

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 9 – Former Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) Chairperson Sarah Serem, ex-Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Ndegwa Muhoro, former State House Spokesman Manoah Esipisu and four other ambassadorial nominees now await formal appointment after the National Assembly approved their nominations.

The Katoo ole Metito-led team, submitted its report to the House where they indicated that they found the nominees to be knowledgeable and suitable to take the positions.

During her vetting, Serem warded off allegations that the review of earnings among public servants was skewed against MPs.

Former Director of Criminal Investigations Muhoro also dismissed a petition by lawyer Ahmednassir Abdullahi against his nomination as envoy to Malaysia, saying it was driven by pure malice and vendetta.

Abdullahi and Muhoro had been at loggerheads when the latter served as DCI in what stemmed from investigations into the controversial Tatu City prime property.

Muhoro, defended his nomination saying apart from his experience, his educational background which includes a Master’s Degree in international studies will play a big role in his diplomatic job.

Serem, Esipisu, Muhoro will now head to China, United Kingdom and Malaysia respectively.

Former Kenya Air Force Commander Retired Lt. Gen Samuel Thuita, career diplomat Oginga Ogego, Johnson Kimani Ondieki, Chris Karumba Mburu, Benjamin Langat and Paddy Ahenda will also be free move to Israel, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, South Sudan and Qatar respectively.