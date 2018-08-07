No school travels after 6pm, warns Uhuru

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 7 – Any school activity entailing travel should not be undertaken past 6pm, President Uhuru Kenyatta has warned school principals and managers.

While officially opening the 10th African Confederation of Principals Conference at Pride Inn Hotel in Mombasa, President Kenyatta said it was unfortunate that 11 children lost their lives in the Mwingi accident that occurred on Saturday.

Kenyatta said there’s a directive from the Ministry of Education that any school activity entailing travel must be undertaken between 6am and 6pm.

The accident which killed pupils of St Gabriel Primary School Mwingi is reported to have occurred at around 11pm while the pupils were returning from an academic trip from Mombasa.

“If you have delayed, for one reason or another, let us try and go to the closest secondary school, go to the closest police station that can guide you to the closest secondary school and let the children go and spend the night, cause after all it is better to be late by one day than to lose life,” said Kenyatta.

Kenyatta led the delegation of the over 1,200 principals from Ghana, Rwanda, Swaziland, Tanzania, Uganda, Kenya, Lesotho, Malawi, Nigeria and South Africa in a one minute of silence to remember the 11 pupils who lost their lives.

The Head of State said any school in the country has access to any other school in another region.

“As you know you have access to all schools throughout the country, access that school and inform parents that we shall not be coming today but arrive tomorrow. It is better safe, than sorry,” said Kenyatta.