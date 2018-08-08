New Ombudsman pledges close partnership with Judiciary

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 8 – The newly sworn-in Chairperson of the Commission on Administration of Justice (CAJ) has pledged to work closely with the Judiciary to enhance access to justice.

Speaking after being sworn-in at a ceremony presided over by Chief Justice David Maraga, former Meru Woman Representative Florence Kajuju said she will focus on addressing concerns raised by members of the public against public entities and officials.

“We commit ourselves to ensure that we work and partner with the Judiciary so that we reconcile Kenyans who are in conflict with the government, especially public servants,” she said on Wednesday.

Kajuju told Capital FM News that she will be seeking support from the National Assembly to ensure CAJ is allocated adequate funds to carry out its role effectively.

“Resources are hardly ever enough so what needs to be done is to ensure what we have is utilised properly. In the event what we’re holding is not enough, we will be going back to Parliament for budget,” she said.

In his remarks, Maraga urged the CAJ to move with speed and address complaints against government officials raised by members of the public in a bid to enhance delivery of justice.

The Chief Justice challenged the commission to continuously seek to promote the welfare of citizens by promptly addressing their concerns.

“There’re quiet a number of complaints levelled against government officials and the whole purpose of CAJ is to address these issues so that citizens are able to get services from the people they’ve employed,” he said.

Also sworn in alongside Kajuju were former Registrar of Political Parties, Lucy Ndung’u and Washington Opiyo, the two assuming as commissioners.

Ndung’u said CAJ will seek dialogue with stakeholders to bolster service delivery.

Kajuju becomes the second Chairperson of CAJ since its establishment following the passage and adoption of the Commission on Administration of Justice Act (2011).

Current Rarieda lawmaker Otiende Amollo was the first Ombudsman since the formation of CAJ after being sworn in on November 14, 2011 for a six-year term.

Amollo resigned from the position on January 3, 2017 ahead of completion of his tern in November to contest the August 8 General Election.

CAJ’s mandate includes among other things to investigate any conduct in state affairs or acts of omission in public administration.

The commission receives complaints from members of the public on cases bordering on abuse of power by public officials, unfair treatment, injustice, and general misconduct of public officers.