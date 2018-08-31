New NYS boss restates commitment to reforms

Shares

, MACHAKOS, Kenya, Aug 31 – Newly appointed Director General of the National Youth Service (NYS) Matilda Sakwa has said government officers should stick to professionalism, procedures and the law to excel in their profession.

Sakwa who was appointed Director General in July said civil servants can never go wrong if they follow the law in executing their mandates.

“Let us stick to our profession, procedure and law. If you follow the law, you will never go wrong. The shortcuts have taken us to the mess we are in at NYS now,” said Sakwa at a farewell party in Machakos where she had served as County Commissioner before her new appointment.

“Those cartels in NYS are terrible, they don’t sleep,” she added.

She, however, exuded confidence that she will succeeded in transforming the institution.

Sakwa said those waiting for her downfall in her new role will be disappointed.

“I am committed to succeed. I must succeed for the benefit of women of this country. I got lots of congratulatory messages especially from women telling me the way my appointment to NYS as the Director General has inspired them,” said Sakwa.

She said she was determined to succeed to give hope to young girls, youth and women of this country.

Sakwa thanked President Uhuru Kenyatta for appointing her to the position.

She said the presidency has a lot of faith in provincial administrators since they have been tested and proven that they can deliver.

Sakwa said she will not let Kenyans down in her new assignment noting the significant role NYS can play in helping the government achieve its Big Four Agenda.

Sakwa said the institution should not just be perceived negatively urging Kenyans to support the NYS.

She urged lawmakers to reconsider allocating the funds which they slashed from the NYS budget.

The event was attended by Eastern Region’s Regional Commissioner Wycliffe Ogalo, County Commissioners Abdulahi Galgalo (Machakos), Maalim Mohammed (Makueni), Samuel Kimiti (Kitui) and all Deputy County Commissioners, Assistant County Commissioners, and Chiefs.

Machakos Deputy Governor Francis Maliti praised Sakwa for her commendable job.

Ogalo said Sakwa was the best County Commissioner in the region for the two years she served in Machakos.