NEMA warns against encroachment on riparian reserves

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 7 – The National Environmental Management Authority (NEMA) has warned against encroachment on riparian reserves saying any illegal structures will be demolished.

The warning comes as demolition began with the Java Coffee House situated in Kileleshwa and the Shell petrol station there also being brought down.

In a statement, the NEMA Director General Geoffrey Wahungu stated that the exercise will continue for facilities where notices have been issued and lapsed and it will be at the cost of the owners.

“The demolition exercise to clear the Nairobi River and its tributaries of illegal structures has been and will be an ongoing exercise,” he cautioned.

“We urge all those who have encroached on the riparian reserves in contravention of the Environment Management and Coordination Act (EMCA) to move back to the legal setback distance stipulated in law or/as stated, as a condition in the EIA license where this has been issued.”

He pointed out that this is an inter-ministerial and multi-agency activity under the Nairobi Regeneration Initiative.

“This activity will continue for facilities where the notices issued have lapsed and at a cost to the proponent of these structures. The Authority’s mandate is to ensure a clean, healthy and sustainable,” he stated.

The demolition exercise continued Tuesday within Kileleshwa and any building encroaching on riparian reserve were brought down.