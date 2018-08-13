NEMA to issue report on demolitions Monday

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – The National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) will on Monday give a comprehensive report on ongoing demolitions of structures built on riparian reserves.

The Communications Manager at the Authority Evans Nyabuto stated that Director General Geoffrey Wahungu will give an update on the structures that have been brought down and those that are yet to be demolished.

Among the buildings that have been brought down include the Southend Mall on the Lang’ata-Mbagathi Road junction and the Ukay Centre in Westlands.

The Visa Oshwal Community said it is effecting modifications to its centre in Westlands as it demolished sections that have encroached on riparian reserves.

The exercise started late Saturday after an agreement was reached with the government multi-agency coordinated by NEMA that is overseeing the demolitions.

The Community’s Vice Chairman Jinit Shah emphasized that they are law abiding and in compliance with the land down rules brought down a section of the temple.

He stressed that the community is working with the relevant authorities to reach an amicable solution regarding a stream passing through the centre.

Earlier, Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko had stated that the temple, monuments and cultural centre will be preserved because they are far from the river.

He had however said that the rest of the structures, like the hall, that are within the stipulated riparian distance, must be removed.