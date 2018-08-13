Nairobi County receives 25 top notch doctors from US

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – The Nairobi City County government has received top notch medical consultants and volunteers from the United States.

The doctors, from an American NGO – International Help Of People Everywhere (IHOPE) will be conducting two-week specialised medical camps in Nairobi.

They will be stationed at City County hospitals among them Mbagathi, Pumwani and Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital.

The first batch of the doctors landed at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Sunday.

They were received by acting Health Executive Vesca Kangogo, new Finance Executive Alan Igambi, County Secretary Peter Kariuki, Chief Officer Health Services Mahat Jimale Mohammed among other senior county officials.

Other doctors will arrive on Monday and Tuesday. A total of 25 doctors are expected.

IHOPE is an American NGO bringing together medical mission team of top notch medical consultants and volunteers who want to give back to the society.

Those who will come to Nairobi include; physicians, gynaecologists, oncologists, paediatric surgeons and specialised surgeons.

“During this period, major surgeries and specialized medical reviews will be conducted,” said Kangogo.

In a statement, Governor Mike Sonko said the US doctors will train nurses of Nairobi City County and issue certificates from the American Heart Association.

“In the long run, the mission will be upscaling their interventions to include more medical supplies and infrastructural support to Nairobi hospitals,” said Sonko.

The mission will be donating devices, machines and consumables including; Heart Valves for repair, Heart Rings, Portable Ultrasound Machine and Space makers plus Dissectors.

This partnership underlines the commitment by Governor Sonko in realizing his manifesto and the President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Big 4 Agenda.

At the same time, Governor Sonko said they expect to receive the first batch of medicines from the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority on Tuesday.