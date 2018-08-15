MPs to vet Chairman and members of IPOA on Wednesday

Shares

, Nairobi, Kenya, Aug 15 – The National Assembly Administration and National Security committee will on Wednesday begin the vetting of the chairperson and members to the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA).

First to be vetted will be Anne Makori who is the nominee for Chairperson of the authority followed by Doreen Nkatha and Fatuma Mohamed who were nominated by President Uhuru Kenyatta to be members.

Others are Walter Ogony, Jonathan Lodumpul, Waiganjo Muriithi, Pradex Tororey, and Jimmy Mutuku.

They can only be formally appointed by the President once they are approved by the National assembly.

The President is then expected to gazette them within seven days and appoint them to the Board.

Their nomination was done following the exit of Macharia Njeru who chaired IPOA, as well as other members whose term expired.

Since its establishment on June 2012 until last year, the authority had received 9,248 complaints which have given rise to 60 cases before court and four cases and petitions finalised.