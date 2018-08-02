MP Mwinyi to face 4 years in jail or pay Sh1mn for cops assault

Shares

, MOMBASA, Kenya, Aug 2 – A Magistrate’s Court in Mombasa has convicted Changamwe MP Omar Mwinyi to a four-year imprisonment or Sh1 million fine after he was found guilty for the assault of two police officers during the ODM party primaries in April 2017.

Mwinyi was charged with 11 counts including assaulting the police officers.

However, the Magistrate’s Court dismissed nine charges over lack of evidence. He was found guilty of two charges.

Each count attracted Sh500,000 fine or two-year imprisonment each, totalling to Sh1 million fine or four years in jail.

Mombasa Chief Magistrate Evans Makori said the charges against the legislator were proved beyond reasonable doubt.

He said it was proven that Mwinyi was largely involved in the attack against the police officers during the ODM party nominations last year April.

“The accused person is a sitting MP, he has been found guilty of two counts of assault. In count one he has been convicted for two years imprisonment or Sh500,00 fine. In count eleven of the case, he has also been convicted to two years or Sh500,000 fine,” said Makori.

The MP is accused of failing to control his rowdy supporters who pounced on the officers causing them severe injuries.

Mwinyi said the judgment by the court was unwarranted because he did not at any time assault anyone.

“I was absolved of any wrongdoing, but the judge has found it fit to make his judgment and we shall abide by it. My lawyers are definitely working on an appeal,” said the MP.