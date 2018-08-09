Mombasa women support muguka ban in the region

Shares

, MOMBASA, Kenya, Aug 9 – Women in Mombasa, led by the National Authority Campaign Against Drug Abuse (NACADA) director Farida Rashid, have supported the total ban of muguka in Mombasa.

They raised concern about children as young as 10 years being addicted to muguka. They said these were the same children who have joined gangs that terrorise Mombasa residents in Mvita, Kisauni and Likoni constituencies.

“Criminal gangs are on the rise in Mombasa. A 10-year old has the audacity to hold a panga and rob someone. On a further interrogation, you will find that this young man is an addict of muguka, therefore, we fully support the ban of this substance in the region,” said Rashid.

Speaking during a press conference on Thursday at her office in Ganjoni area of Mombasa, Rashid said all six coastal counties of Mombasa, Kwale, Kilifi, Tana River, Lamu and Taita Taveta should ban muguka.

So far, Mombasa and Kwale counties have passed motions before their Assemblies banning muguka.

Khadija Kassim, a chairperson of CHVs in Mvita constituency, said about 78 per cent of youth and women are addicts of muguka.

She said muguka is easily available compared to khat, and this is the reason why juveniles have become addicted.

“A packet of muguka is between Sh20-50, whereas as a kilogramme of miraa goes for about Sh1,000. You will find that most youth and children have access to muguka. We therefore call for a total ban of that substance in the region,” she said.