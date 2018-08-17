Miss Tourism Kisii final auditions set for Friday

Shares

, KISII, Kenya Aug 17 – The final auditions for Miss Tourism Kisii were set for Friday, with eleven competitors set to line up at Kisii Sports Club.

The first Audition was conducted after the art attracted 20 contestants who participated and only 11 were picked for the second auditions.

Miss Tourism Kenya County Event coordinator Peter Karanja recently handed over the crown, shush and the certificates of all the 11 participants to Kisii First lady Elizabeth Ongwae who was conferred as the patron.

Kisii County Minister of Trade Tourism and Industry Edna Kangwana said the contestants have internalized and trained on the six pillars of miss tourism Kenya and also they are familiar with the Kisii county surroundings.

“The 11 girls who were selected in the first auditions have shown their best, quick to learn at the boot camp where they shown brain with beauty and we wish them success “she noted.

She assured the girls to be competitive and sell the county both local and international

“Modeling is just a sport where our girls have came to show case their talents and we provided them with the necessary resources at the boot camp ,” she said.

Kisii county First Lady Elizabeth Ongwae urged the girls should sell the county tourist sites such as the Tabaka soapstone, the Manga hills, Nyankweta forest the good hotels and also the Kisii traditional culture.