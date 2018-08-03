Migori police seize bhang valued at Sh2.3mn

Shares

, MIGORI, Kenya, Aug 3 – Police in Migori Thursday night seized bhang with a street value of Sh2.3 million at Maroo along the border of Migori and Kisii.

Migori County commissioner Joseph Rotich says the police managed to intercept the vehicle ferrying bhang after receiving a tip off.

Rotich says the driver of the vehicle that was ferrying bhang managed to escape leaving the vehicle behind.

He says the fight against narcotics in still on in the county adding that they are working with other security officers in the neighbouring counties and Tanzania to stop the illegal business.

He urged the public to continue helping the police in the fight against narcotics.