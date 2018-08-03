Man filmed battering his wife in Makueni pleads guilty

Shares

, MAKUENI, Kenya, Aug 3 – The man accused of assaulting his wife in Makueni in a video that went viral has been charged in court.

David Nzomo pleaded guilty to the charge when he was arraigned before Makueni Senior Principal Magistrate James Mwaniki.

He will now be detained until Wednesday next week when the impact report of the victim will be presented.

His actions as shown in the video sparked outrage from the public with many calling for his arrest.

Cases of wife battering are increasingly becoming common in the country, some even leading to murders following domestic disagreements.