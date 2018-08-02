Man filmed battering his wife in Makueni arrested

Shares

, MAKUENI, Kenya, Aug 2 – The man who was filmed violently beating his wife in a video that went viral on social media has been arrested.

David Nzomo was arrested at Nguu Masimba ward in Nzaui sub-county, Makueni County on Thursday morning.

Nzomo is said to have abused his 32-year-old wife Winfred Mwende on July 30, 2018.

Mwende who survived serious injuries was rushed to Makueni Level Four Hospital for treatment after the assault.

She told Capital FM News that Nzomo beat him up after someone called and told him that she was with other men in the forest where she was looking after cattle.

“He came running and started beating me, I screamed and that’s when the people who took the video came to help,” she said.

Mwende said their neighbours pleaded with him to stop the assault but he was too rude and stubborn to hear them.

“We have found the man and we will take firm action against him so it will be a lesson to other men with such vices,” said Makueni County Commissioner Mohammed Maalim.

Residents from Nguu Masimba flocked the Nguu Police Post where he was first detained before being transferred in Wote.

Nzomo will be arraigned in Makueni Law Courts.