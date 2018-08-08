Makueni secures Sh168mn World Bank grant

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 8 – Makueni County has secured a Sh168 million grant from the World Bank to advance its devolution development agenda.

The grant, disbursed through the Ministry of Devolution under the Kenya Devolution Support Programme (KDSP), is meant for capital investments and building capacity for improved devolved service delivery.

Makueni is among 13 counties that have received a total of Sh1.9 billion under the programme.

The 13 were competitively selected from the 47 counties upon achievement of respective disbursement linked parameters, key among them audited accounts.

Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa who presented cheques to the qualifying governors urged the county chiefs to channel the funds to the Big Four Agenda.

Makueni Deputy Governor Adelina Mwau said the funds will be channelled towards key sectors of the county economy such as water, agricultural value chain addition and health promotion.

County Executive for Finance and Social Economic planning Mary Kimanzi said the Cabinet would sit to decide on the projects to invest the grant in and which will positively impact on the lives of Makueni residents.

The event was held at the Laico Regency hotel in Nairobi.