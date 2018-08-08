Makueni secures Sh168mn World Bank grant

Posted on by CORRESPONDENT
Shares
Makueni is among 13 counties that have received a total of Sh1.9 billion under the programme/CFM NEWS

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 8 – Makueni County has secured a Sh168 million grant from the World Bank to advance its devolution development agenda.

The grant, disbursed through the Ministry of Devolution under the Kenya Devolution Support Programme (KDSP), is meant for capital investments and building capacity for improved devolved service delivery.

Makueni is among 13 counties that have received a total of Sh1.9 billion under the programme.

Related Content

A tough talking Uhuru parades trophies won down at the Coast, won’t ‘cry’ for votes
Munya among CS nominees facing challenge
Sonko reshuffles Cabinet 3 months after taking office

The 13 were competitively selected from the 47 counties upon achievement of respective disbursement linked parameters, key among them audited accounts.

Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa who presented cheques to the qualifying governors urged the county chiefs to channel the funds to the Big Four Agenda.

Makueni Deputy Governor Adelina Mwau said the funds will be channelled towards key sectors of the county economy such as water, agricultural value chain addition and health promotion.

County Executive for Finance and Social Economic planning Mary Kimanzi said the Cabinet would sit to decide on the projects to invest the grant in and which will positively impact on the lives of Makueni residents.

The event was held at the Laico Regency hotel in Nairobi.

Popular
Kenyan pilots to halt Juba flights to force release of captured colleagues
Posted on by LABAN WANAMBISI
Raila slams foreign envoys ‘for meddling in Kenya politics’
Posted on by LABAN WANAMBISI
Foreign envoys fault NASA use of extra-constitutional means to challenge State
Posted on by JEREMIAH WAKAYA
Lawyers to boycott courts over disobedience by State officers
Posted on by LABAN WANAMBISI
Rights advocate Ndubi found inebriated near State House, claims drugged
Posted on by SIMON NDONGA
Recent
Informal sector main focus in NHIF rollout – CS Kariuki
Posted on by MARGARET NJUGUNAH
Ex-Nairobi Governor Kidero arrested, to face graft charges
Posted on by JOSEPH MURAYA
Suspect linked to murder of 12-year-old rhino nabbed
Posted on by JEREMIAH WAKAYA
Zimbabwe opposition to challenge election result in court
Posted on by AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE
Makueni secures Sh168mn World Bank grant
Posted on by CORRESPONDENT