Majority of Murang’a audit queries resolved – Auditor General

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 1 – The Auditor General now says that most queries raised over Murang’a County’s 2014/2015 financial year accounts have been resolved.

Representatives from the Auditor General’s office told the Senate County Public Accounts and Investment Committee, that they can now ascertain Sh5.2 billion revenue collections after the county made available supporting documents.

“The rent of Sh1.3 million that was deducted from staff who were housed by the County Government has already been collected and added as local revenue. In summary, the revenue has been reconciled, ’’said Edward Ouko.

The audit report had also indicated that the accuracy of acquisition of assets amounting to Sh1.7 billion for 2014/2015 financial year could not be confirmed but it was later settled.

“Fixed assets worth Sh3,416,726 purchased by the County Assembly during the year under review were omitted from these financial statements,” read a part of Auditor General’s report.

While appearing before the Senate Committee, Murang’a Governor Mwangi wa Iria however admitted that the county is facing challenges in employee transition from the National to County Governments.

“Mr Chair, some issues occurred during that time and you know we could not have avoided since we were in a transitioning year where some employees were moving from national government to county. Employees compensation was affected by this process,” said wa Iria.

He has however called for broader engagements between the Senate and County Governments besides audit queries.

“We need to bolster our relationship. The Senate needs to engage and collaborate well with County Governments on other matters affecting all the 47 counties,” urged wa Iria.

The committee gave the governor 14 days to ensure the remaining financial matters that have not been reconciled are worked on and submit a report.