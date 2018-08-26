Majority of Kenyans back ongoing prosecutions by Haji – survey

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 26 – A new study commissioned by the Africa Centre for Open Governance (AfriCOG), and Infotrak Research and Consulting now shows 40 per cent of Kenyans have confidence in ability of the Office Director of Public Prosecutions to serve public interest.

According to the survey conducted between August 20 and 23, a further 37 per cent of 1,538 respondents spread across 26 counties said they “somewhat” had confidence in the public prosecutor.

The survey indicated that a whopping 94 per cent of respondents backed the ongoing prosecutions of individuals linked to corruption with only four per cent expressing dissatisfaction.

The support for prosecutions was almost evenly distributed across all the eight regions in the country ranging from 96 to 87 per cent.

The opinion poll released on Sunday showed twenty-nine per cent of the respondents expressed approval for the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) with an additional 36 per cent saying they “somewhat” had confidence in the institution.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) was the institution with the least number of respondents expressing their confidence in at 21 per cent, with an additional 31 per cent saying they “somewhat” had confidence in the poll agency.

Asked if the poll body could, as currently constituted, conduct credible elections, only 39 per cent of the respondents answered in the affirmative with 45 per cent disagreeing.

The survey with a margin of error of three per cent and a 95 per cent degree of confidence indicated that 64 per cent of those interviewed support demolition of structures built on road reserves and riparian lands against 34 per cent.

The support for the demolitions was the highest in Nairobi at 75 per cent followed by Rift Valley and North Eastern at 68 per cent.

In Central and Nyanza, the support stood at 64 per cent whereas in Eastern, Western and the Coast, 62, 56, and 54 per cent of those sampled supported the demolitions.

A majority of the respondents (45 per cent) however did not think the March 9 unity commitment between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his main rival in the 2017 presidential election Raila Odinga would lead to reforms in the fight against corruption.

According to the survey, only 32 per cent of the respondents felt the Kenyatta-Odinga commitment would result to reforms in the fight against corruption.

The finding contrasted sharply with overwhelming support for the handshake between the two leaders with 87 per cent of the respondents saying they supported the commitment by the duo towards lasting peace.

Again, support for the handshake was evenly distributed across all the eight regions ranging from 94 per cent to 82 per cent.

Promotion of peace and unity was the most cited reason among supporters of the handshake at 85 per cent.

Thirteen per cent of those who backed the handshake said they did so because it would trigger economic growth in the country.

Inclusivity and prevention of negative ethnicity were also cited by a percentage point each of respondents who backed the handshake.