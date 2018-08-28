Lusaka wants Kajwang’ to submit report in bribery claim

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 28 – Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka has given the chairperson of a Senate watchdog committee seven days to provide formal communication on bribery allegations levelled against the committee.

Lusaka directed Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang’ who chairs the County Public Accounts and Investments Committee to substantiate or invalidate the allegations that some Senators sought bribes during the Ruaraka land probe.

This was after the Speaker held a closed-door meeting with members of the Powers and Privileges Committee to deliberate on the way forward after businessman Francis Mburu accused the unnamed Senators of seeking a Sh100mn bribe.

“The committee has accordingly resolved that the chairperson of the CPAIC committee to formally furnish us with the position of his committee on the allegations in order for us to determine how to proceed,” said Lusaka.

While describing the allegations as grave, Lusaka however admitted that his office has not received any official communication from relevant anti-corruption agencies regarding the accusations.

“After deliberation, the committee has taken the position that the matter is serious and one that is suitable for inquiry by the committee within the meaning of section 15 (5) of the Parliamentary Powers and Privileges Act when presented with adequate information on the basis of which to commence the investigation,” Lusaka outlined.

On August 20, Kajwang had refuted the allegations made by businessman Mburu that some Senators in his committee were asking for money from him claiming they would influence the committee to write a “favourable report” over Ruaraka land scandal.

He accused Mburu of shifting attention from the committee’s recommendations to have him investigated for selling public land to the government after claiming ownership.

“It is not surprising that Francis Mburu has chosen to distract the attention from his alleged criminal acts. Alongside his partners in crime they have attempted all tricks to frustrate our inquiry and suppress the truth,” argued Kajwang’.