Lusaka calls on leaders to protect women and children rights

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug, 21- Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka has called on leaders to protect the rights of women and children saying they are the backbone of any nation.

Lusaka says women can only be protected against conflict and gender-based violence if there is peace in the Great Lakes Region.

He was speaking during the opening of the Committee on Women, Children and vulnerable persons of the Forum of Parliaments.

“I urge you to actively participate, as Parliamentarians, in sharing your country experiences and exchanging views on legislative and other interventions that may be undertaken by Parliaments to advance this. In Kenya, the Sexual Offences Act and the Prevention against Domestic Violence Act have been in force for twelve and three years respectively,” Lusaka urged.

He further assured that the recommendations of the committee will be implemented.

“I am glad to note that this meeting seeks to operationalize and adopt the Action Plan for the Committee which puts women at the forefront. This will give fresh perspectives and impetus on how we can better defend and promote the rights of women and children and our respective contexts,” he said.

The committee comprises of 7 members states including Kenya, Congo, Rwanda, South Sudan, and Central African Republic among Others.

Meanwhile, The Senate is set to launch investigations into bribery claims levelled against some of the legislators.

Speaker Kenneth Lusaka said his office will look into the matter and if the claims are substantiated then a stern action will be taken saying the dignity of the two Houses has to be upheld.

The allegations came to the fore when the owner of the Ruaraka land Francis Mburu claimed that some Senators had solicited a bribe of Sh1oo million in exchange for a favorable report.