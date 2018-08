Shares

, MWINGI, Kenya, Aug 6 – Abdallah Hassan, the driver of a lorry that collided with a school bus leading to deaths of 11 students of St Gabriel Primary in Mwingi has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

Hassan, who was charged with nine counts, pleaded not guilty before Mwingi Senior Principal Magistrate Kibet Sambu.

The court granted him a bond of Sh5million with two sureties of the same amount, or an alternative cash bail of Sh1million.

The pre-trial case will be on August 20.