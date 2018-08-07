Let me head back to Nairobi to end the rumours – Uhuru

Shares

, MOMBASA, Kenya, Aug 7 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has said he is surprised that his two-week stay at the coast has raised a lot of speculation.

During the official opening of the 10th African Confederation of Principals Conference at Pride Inn Hotel Mombasa, Tuesday, President Kenyatta said he would have wanted to extend his visit but had to leave for Nairobi.

“I would have loved to stay longer and listen to a few presentations, but I have to go back to Nairobi. I have been in Mombasa for two weeks and there has been too much speculation on why I am here, so wacha nirudi Nairobi ndio wawache mambo ya speculation,” he said after giving his address.

There have been widespread rumours that the President was working on a Cabinet reshuffle from Mombasa during his 14-day stay in the region.

However, that did not happen.

Speculation started following President Kenyatta’s low-key visit to the Coast, which began on July 22, in which he held private meetings with Opposition leader Raila Odinga, select members of the Cabinet, the team spearheading the Building Bridges Initiative and Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho.

On Monday the State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena dismissed reports of any looming Cabinet reshuffle.

“The Head of State wants to meet locals at the grassroots and key people involved in the projects, among them contractors. The visits are not for politics,” said Dena.

For the past two weeks, President Kenyatta has been operating from Mombasa State House, his Nyali residence in Mombasa and Vipingo in Kilifi County.

President Kenyatta left Mombasa twice on July 28, when he had a meeting with retired President Daniel arap Moi in Nakuru and on Sunday when he attended the signing of a peace pact between South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir and his rival Riek Machar in Khartoum, Sudan.