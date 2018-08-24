Lawyers protest over body held at KNH for Sh750,000 debt

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 24 – Six advocates of the High Court are seeking an order to compel the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) to release a body held for the non-payment of a Sh 750,000 medical bill.

The lawyers Danstan Omari, Shadrack Wambui, Dorcas Mwae, Alex Mola, Baston Haggal and Anita Masaki have sought the court’s intervention to have the body released for burial.

In the urgent application filed at High Court, the advocates who were representing Nancy Njeri, daughter to the deceased Muchoki Mwangi outlined her inability to raise the amount demanded by the hospital.

They are now seeking an order barring the management of the institution from levying any charges or fees because of keeping the deceased’s body.

“The court in the interest of justice should compel the hospital to unconditionally and immediately release the cadaver of the late Muchoki to his daughter for burial” they argued.

The deceased was admitted to the hospital facility on 28 April 2018 after his condition worsened at his home in Kayole.

He was taken to KNH by a good Samaritan who paid Sh80,000 which included the admission fees.

The lawyers say that after Muchoki passed on the daughter through her friends held fund’s drive in which Sh100,000 was raised and the same was paid to hospital making a total of Sh180,000.

The stated that the hospital refused to release the body until the last coin is paid.

They stated that the deceased was a man of low income without any fixed assets which can be offered as security or sold to settle the bill.