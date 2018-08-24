KUDHEIHA threatens strike over 2017-21 CBA

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 24 – The Kenya Union of Domestic, Hotels, Educational Institutions and Hospital (KUDHEIHA) workers has warned of an impending strike should public universities and constituent colleges fail to negotiate a 2017-2021 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

In a letter sent to Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani Thursday, the union said workers under it will down their tools if the CBA is not negotiated, concluded, and implemented within twenty-one days.

The union’s Secretary General Albert Njeru said the nationwide strike action will commence on September 24 if the matter is not resolved.