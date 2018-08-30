KNUT suspends September strike pending talks

Shares

, NYAMIRA, Kenya, Aug 30 – The Kenya National Union of Teachers has suspended a looming strike pending a meeting with the Teachers Service Commission.

KNUT Secretary General Wilson Sossion said the teachers’ industrial action scheduled to begin on September 1, 2018 had been put on hold pending ongoing negotiations with their employer.

Presiding over KNUT’s Masaba North branch AGM at Metamaywa in Nyamira County, Sossion however vowed to lobby members to down their tools if the negotiations hit a stalemate.

According to Sossion, it was their employer who invited them to the negotiating table after they asked for the contentious policies to be repealed.

The controversial policies the teachers’ union oppose included delocalization of principals, non-promotion of qualified teachers and medical cover.

Another policy to conduct teacher training by the Education Ministry on weekends was also rejected by the union.

John Matiangi, KNUT National Treasurer said the teachers’ position had not changed and took issue with TSC’s interference with the current Collective Bargaining Agreement CBA).

He claimed the employer ignored the CBA and went ahead to roll out the Teacher Performance Appraisal and Development (TPAD) tool to their consternation.