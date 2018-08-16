KNUT happy with Uhuru directive on delocalisation

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 16 – The Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) has welcomed the directive by President Uhuru Kenyatta requiring a review of delocalization of teachers.

Speaking to Capital FM News, Secretary General Wilson Sossion stated that teachers are happy with the interventions and indicated that it was long overdue.

“Teachers are happy with what President Kenyatta has done. It is the first time that the Head of State is intervening in union matters. It is the right way forward,” he stated.

President Kenyatta’s ordered the review of the ongoing teacher transfer program so that families are not affected negatively by the movement of teachers.

“Delocalisation program has created some unforeseen challenges that have in some instances affected some teachers’ families. We are reviewing the policy guidelines to ensure that this policy is not implemented to the detriment of families,” the head of state had said.

He however said that the union will not backtrack on its intention for teachers to go on strike until it meets with the Teachers Service Commission next week.

He explained that among the issues teachers want addressed include the removal of the appraisal system, streamlining of the schemes of services to teachers and the modification of Teacher development modules.

KNUT had also outlined delocalization as one of the major issues they wanted done away with and had threatened to go on strike on September 1.