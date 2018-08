Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Police have launched a manhunt for the driver of the Kitui Deputy Governor who went missing on Thursday last week.

Anthony Kang’oti had dropped his boss at St Gabriel Primary School for the requiem mass of 10 students who died on a road accident before disappearing.

He was driving the deputy governor’s official car, a Toyota Landcruiser.

According to authorities, the driver’s phone signal was last traced to Mombasa County.