Kidero’s son Ronald charged, freed on bail

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 10 – Former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero’s son, Ronald, has been charged with the alleged sale of adulterated fuel at the Shell Petrol Station in Ridgeways.

He however denied all the charges and was released on a cash bail of Sh100,000 or an alternative bond of Sh300,000.

His trials is now set for the 4th of next month.

Ronald was arrested Thursday evening and was booked at the Central Police Station.

His arrest came as his father spent the second night in custody after his lawyers were unable to process his bail on time.

The former governor was granted a Sh2 million cash bail with the alternative of a Sh5 million bond and a Sh3 million surety.