Kidero due in court Thursday over graft, economic crimes

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 9 – Former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero will on Thursday be charged with corruption and economic crimes during his tenure.

This followed his arrest by Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) detectives who stated that he failed to protect public property during his time in office.

He will be charged alongside seven others, including Lilian Wanjiru Ndegwa who served as County Secretary and Jimmy Mutuku Kiamba who controlled finances at the county.

Others to be charged include former County Executive in charge of Finance Gregory Mwakanongo, Acting Head of County Treasury Luke Gatimu, acting Chief Officer of Finance, Maurice Ochieng and former head of County Treasury Stephen Osiro.

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji stated that there was overwhelming evidence linking Kidero and the seven to mismanagement and embezzlement of public funds.

“Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission @EACCKenya received information concerning alleged criminal activities involving Nairobi City County Government officials touching on the mismanagement and embezzlement of public funds,” he stated.

The anti-graft body stated that it has been conducting investigations into allegations of abuse of office, money laundering, bribery, conflict of interest and failure to protect public property.