Kidero charged over graft, pleads not guilty

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 9 – Former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero has denied three corruption-related charges leading to the loss of Sh213 million.

Kidero has pleaded not guilty to a charge of conspiring to commit an offense of fraud and two counts of dealing with suspect property leading to loss of public funds.

He is accused alongside nine others for services not rendered on diverse dates between January 16, 2014 and January 2016.

Kidero was arraigned before Nairobi Anti-Corruption Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti.

It is alleged he received a benefit of Sh24 million from Lodwar Wholesalers Limited.

While seeking his release on bail, Kidero’s lawyer Tom Ojienda pleaded with the court to admit him to bond without giving conditions, arguing they are keen on attending trial.

He argued that the charges facing Kidero are a minor offenses but with “very serious political undertones.”

“It is not necessary to give conditions such as requiring them to report to the DCI as they have no intention of leaving the court’s jurisdiction,” Ojienda submitted.

Former Acting Finance Chief Officer Morris Okere and Head of Treasury denied four counts of abuse of charges by conferring a benefit of over Sh24 million to Lodwar Wholesalers and Ngurumani Traders Limited for services not rendered.