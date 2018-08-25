Kibwana to host 46 governors in peer-to-peer learning conference

Shares

, MAKUENI, Kenya, Aug 25 – Makueni Governor Prof Kivutha Kibwana is set to host his fellow 46 governors on Monday for the first ever peer-to-peer learning conference to be convened in Wote Town.



The event is the first bench marking exhibition involving all governors in a local destination.



The county chiefs are expected to deliberate on how to make public participation work as well as share devolution experience with each other.



“We are happy to be the first county to host this event. This is an initiative that allows Counties to learn from each other,” said Prof Kibwana.



He said that the participatory approach in devolution is the way to ensure only the projects that make sense to the people are delivered.



The event funded by the World Bank and other partners and organised by the Council of Governors is meant to create an opportunity for the counties to compare notes on development and various strategies meant to make devolution work.



“Each county has a story to tell. This kind of conference therefore allows us to listen to each other’s story and borrow ideas from one another,” the governor said.



He said that already the Council of Governors has come up with Maarifa Center to champion the same by converging all major development case studies together for others to borrow a leaf from.



The governor said that despite challenges the people of Makueni have become acculturated to public participation in every public agenda.



He said that after the county adopted the approach even MPs have emulated the same in the implementation of their constituency development plans making it easy for various agencies to avoid duplicating what other partners have already taken.



Deputy Governor Adelina Mwau said through consultations with the people the county has been able to minimize incidences of misunderstandings in the middle of the projects.



“Every circle of the financial year, we reach out to the people. Each time the county government plans to carry out some projects the public is consulted,” said Mwau.



County Secretary Paul Wasanga said the approach which has accorded Makueni World Bank recognition ensures the people have their say in each and every development initiative by the county government.



“No project will happen before it is endorsed by the people. This idea allows the people to have a conversation and agree on what projects they want. We come in as the government to implement what the people want,” said Wasanga.



Though Makueni County has been able to implement the approach without a legal backing in place the Senate is now working on a Bill to legalise public participation to eliminate the challenges faced by other counties attempting implementation.



According to Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Junior the Bill seeks to provide a general framework for effective public participation.



“The Bill further provides for reporting mechanisms in the context of public participation,” the Senator said.



Council of Governors Chairman Josphat Nanok and governors Francis Kimemia (Nyandarua), Anne Waiguru (Kirinyaga),Prof Anyang’ Nyong’o (Kisumu),Charity Ngilu (Kitui),Mohammed Kuti (Marsabit) are among governors expected to participate.