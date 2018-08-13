Kiamba, 5 other ex-City Hall officials remanded after charges

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Former Nairobi County Chief Finance Officer Jimmy Kiamba and five others will spend a night behind bars awaiting the anti-corruption court to decide their fate on bond terms.

This is after they were charged for allegedly defrauding the County over Sh200 million.

Others include Lilian Wanjiru, Gregory Mwakanongo, Stephen Osiro, Luke Gatimu, John Njogu and Grace Githua.

Magistrate Lawrence Mugambi said he needs time to consider their application for bail.

The magistrate said the prosecution had opposed the accused being released on bail on grounds that they disobeyed an order requiring them to appear in court on August 9 and as a result a warrant of arrest was issued by the Anti-Corruption Court Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti.

The accused through lawyers, Ochieng Oduol and Cliff Ombeta, argued that their clients were not served with an order to appear in court.

Last week, former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero was accused of conspiracy to commit offence of corruption leading to the loss of Sh213 million.

He is out on a Sh2 million cash bail.

The former governor was charged alongside Head of Treasury Maurice Okere.