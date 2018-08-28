Kenya’s Deputy CJ Mwilu arrested in graft probe

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 28 – Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu was arrested Tuesday afternoon outside the Supreme Court.

The arrest came minutes after a meeting of the Judicial Service Commission that was called over an ongoing probe into allegations of misconduct involving Imperial Bank.

Journalists saw Mwilu enter her car in the company of bodyguards but her vehicle was soon trailed by detectives in unmarked cars.

DCI George Kinoti and Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji who have been pursuing the case were within the precincts of the Supreme Court during the JSC meeting.

Kinoti’s vehicle and others carrying detectives were seen driving behind the DCJ as they headed to the DCI headquarters in Kiambu Road.

Sources within the DCI say they have watertight evidence in the investigation that could see charges filed in court at any time.

Mwilu’s arrest could have come earlier, but our sources indicated they were forced to wait until the JSC was seized of the matter as required by law.