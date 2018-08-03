Kenyan lawyer secures Chartered Institute of Arbitration seat unopposed

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 3 – A Kenyan lawyer and scholar has received a rare opportunity to sit on the globally renowned Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (CIArb) Board of Trustees.

As the CIArb Board of Trustees elections get into the penultimate stage following a round of global nominations, University of Nairobi Law lecturer Kariuki Muigua secured the Africa Board seat slot unopposed.

According to a communique from CIArb, Dr Muigua who is also a member of the National Environment Tribunal will be assuming office early next year having secured the African seat unopposed.

“With only the requisite number of nominations having been received for the Africa region, the following candidate is deemed to be elected as CIArb Trustee for the term beginning 1 January 2019,” the statement from CIArb said.

While welcoming the electoral outcome, Dr Muigua pledged to unreservedly work towards the advancement of Alternative Dispute Resolution programmes in Africa.

“This election to the CIArb Board comes as a pleasant surprise and I commit to harness this opportunity for the benefit of this Continent through a deliberate focus to deepen the role of ADR in Africa,” Dr Muigua said.

The CIArb is an international centre of excellence for the practice and profession of alternative dispute resolution (ADR). Its growing membership of 15,000 is based across 133 countries and supported by an international network of 39 branches.

On the second round of nominations now underway, seven Great Britain nominees including two Queens Counsel’s will square it out for the three vacancies reserved for the UK. In East Asia and the Middle East/Indian sub-continent, the respective regions may also be proceeding to elections to pick a single representative as only one Board seat is reserved for each region.

The CIArb communique further advised that candidates from all the regions have until August 15 to withdraw their nomination if they so wish. “Elections are being held in those regions for which vacancies will exist as at December 31, 2018. Members in regions where elections are to be held will receive notification from the Electoral Reform Society by email in late September,” the statement further explained.

The CIArb provides education and training for arbitrators, mediators and adjudicators. It also acts as a global hub for practitioners, policy makers, academics and those in business, supporting the global promotion, facilitation and development of all ADR methods. CIArb offers a range of resources including guidance, support, advice, networking and promotional opportunities, as well as facilities for hearings, meetings and other events.

An Advocate of the High Court of Kenya of over 27 years standing and a partner practicing at Kariuki Muigua & Co. Advocates, a firm that specialises in environmental and commercial law litigation and Alternative Dispute Resolution, Dr Muigua is an accomplished Mediator and a Chartered Arbitrator, with widespread training and experience in both international and domestic commercial arbitration and mediation.

He holds a PhD in law from the University of Nairobi. He has undertaken specialised courses specifically on Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and Environmental Audit (EA) which earned him the EIA/EA lead expert accreditation by the National Environmental Management Authority of Kenya (NEMA).

He is also a Lead Consultant and Expert at Pristine Consultants, an Environmental Law and Policy Consultancy drawing its clientele from Kenya and elsewhere around the world. It consults for high profile local and international clients on Environmental policy, Environmental dispute/conflicts resolutions, strategic environmental planning, Occupational Health and Safety management, Cleaner Production (CP), Environmental Impact Assessment and Environmental Audit.

On the academic front, Dr Muigua, teaches law at the School of Law, University of Nairobi and has also previously taught at the Centre for Advanced Studies in Environmental Law and Policy (CASELAP).

Dr Muigua is the author of an Environmental Law book titled, Nurturing Our Environment for Sustainable Development, Glenwood Publishers, Nairobi – 2016). He has also co-authored a book titled, Natural Resources and Environmental Justice in Kenya, (Glenwood Publishers, Nairobi, 2015).

He has published many articles on Environmental Law and Natural Resources. As an Environmental Law Consultant, he has worked with both the government and private entities. Dr Muigua has also collaborated with various environmental advocacy groups in Kenya and regionally. He works with professionals affiliated to the National Environmental Management Authority (NEMA) especially in the areas of Environmental Resources and their management through Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), Mediation and Public Participation.

His research interests include environmental and natural resources law, governance, access to justice, human rights and constitutionalism, conflict resolution, the nexus between environmental law and human rights and governments’ policy with regard to environmental law and economics.