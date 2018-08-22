Kenyan activists advocate for Bobi Wine’s release

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 22 – Kenyan activists have joined their Ugandan counterparts in demanding the release of MP Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine.

Various Officials said that a concert has been organized for Wednesday night in Nairobi and thereafter a peaceful protest at Freedom Corner on Thursday.

Sauti Sol band and Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) are among those who have joined the #FreeBobiWine social media movement.

The MP was arrested on Monday last week and initially charged with treason.

The charges were later reduced to illegal possession of firearms and ammunition at a military court in Gulu, northern Uganda.

Bobi Wine, who is the MP for Kyadondo East, was remanded in Makindye Military Barracks after facing the charges.

Kenyans online have expressed their solidarity with Ugandans in the fight for his release.