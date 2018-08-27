Kenya to reap big from Kenyatta-Trump talks at White House

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 27 – President Uhuru Kenyatta will today hold landmark talks with his US counterpart Donald Trump in the White House, where cooperation between the two countries in security and governance will take Centre stage.

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma said the Heads of State will also discuss trade, investment, and partnership in regional and international matters.

During the visit President Kenyatta will also meet executives of top US companies to promote Kenya as a preferred investment destination.

Experts have described the visit as an opportunity for President Kenyatta to strengthen the bilateral relations with the most significant country in the world today.

According to CS Juma, one of the items that will feature prominently during President Kenyatta’s historic meeting with President Trump will be how to increase Kenya’s export volumes under the African Growth and Opportunity Act.

State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena said the meeting of the two leaders is aimed at elevating the Kenya-US relations by strengthening cooperation in areas of mutual interest including security, trade and investment, governance and people-to-people interaction.

President Kenyatta is in the US at the invitation of his host Trump.

Kenya’s Ambassador to the US Robinson Githae said that the visit is expected to increase trade investment Africa particularly in Kenya.

“America is looking towards Africa, so it is not us who look to the East, it is America that had ignored Africa. I have said that to them several times and they have admitted it,” he said.

“That they had not looked to Africa as a trade Partner. But now they are, and you can see from the number of Companies that have set up base in Nairobi and we want more to do so,” he stated, but warned that the president will not meet Kenyans living in the US due to his tight schedule.

Kenyatta will be jetting back to the country to welcome UK Prime Minister Theresa May who arrives on Thursday for talks on strengthening relations between the two countries.